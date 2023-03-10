WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — West Peoria is getting ready for its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade tomorrow. The parade will start at Crusens and go down Farmington Road.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and there will be free shuttles available until 6 p.m. Each establishment along Farmington Road will feature specials and entertainment. In addition to six bars on Farmington Road, there will be another five, including Owl’s Nest and Mike’s Tavern.

West Peoria Mayor James Dillon said that the bars helped generate the idea.

“They wanted to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day the way Peoria does in downtown Peoria and so this gives them an opportunity,” Dillon said.

Due to this being the first time West Peoria is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it will be a big day for the local community.

“When we have the 4th of July parade it’s a big hit and people come and spend the day, and I think that’s what the establishments are looking for, that people will come, have fun, and spend their money in West Peoria,” Dillon said.

