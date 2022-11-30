EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The second clue for the 11th annual Folepi Ornament Hunt was revealed Wednesday.

The second clue is:

As we travel on to the town,

The light in the eastern sky shines bright.

Whatever can it be? We have heard a child was born.

But the train did not slow down, we went faster and faster into the night,

Like a car on a rollercoaster ride.

If you watch the big clock when it strikes twelve,

There are those that say the excitement of the holidays will sparkle.

The houses come alive with millions of twinkling lights and Christmas décor,

And Santa himself and FOLEPI the Soldier may make an appearance where books are stored.

Take a walk and a story you might hear.

As we slow to a crawl, we enter under the archway.

Here the streets are filled with shops and plenty to eat.

If a snack is what you need, a cookie should suffice.

They come in many flavors, but watch out for the crumbs.

Hot chocolate and a candy cane will top it off.

“All aboard,” … we need to move on to see what we can find.

But don’t forget to spread the cheer

And goodwill towards all!

The pleasure will be all gold!!

This clue can be used to locate an acrylic Folepi ornament inside a clear plastic bag somewhere outside on public property in the East Peoria City limits.

The person who finds the ornament will be able to keep it, and also win:

A $250 VISA gift card

Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites.

Those who participate must be respectful of property and park in safe locations that do not block traffic.

Additional clues will be posted on the Festival of Lights website, Facebook, and Instagram page.