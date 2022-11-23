EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first clue for the 11th annual Folepi Ornament Hunt was revealed Wednesday.

The first clue is:

Winter time is upon us,

The leaves are gone for sure.

The evergreens, however,

Are standing proud and waiting

For the holiday lights to appear.

The sounds of the train,

hissing steam and screeching metal,

Can be heard far and wide.

Perhaps it’s on its way to the North Pole,

And we may all catch a ride.

As we board the locomotive,

Christmas carols are being sung.

Hot chocolate, as thick and rich as chocolate bars,

Is being served with candies and cookies, Oh Yum!

We have noticed the train is traveling from East to West,

Towards the flickering Christmas lights of the town.

Then, all of a sudden, the lights could not be seen.

We traveled through the quiet darkness

Where names identify the loved ones of Christmas past.

As we travel on, there is a crowd gathered on the hill,

There are people dressed in different clothes,

And one in an amazing coat of many colors.

Is it Santa? Or a different kind of giver?

This clue can be used to locate an acrylic Folepi ornament inside a clear plastic bag somewhere outside on public property in the East Peoria City limits.

The person who finds the ornament will be able to keep it, and also win:

A $250 VISA gift card

Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites.

Those who participate must be respectful of property and park in safe locations that do not block traffic.

Additional clues will be posted on the Festival of Lights website, Facebook, and Instagram page.