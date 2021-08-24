The Forge Steakhouse indefinitely closing in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Forge Steakhouse announced that it is indefinitely closing Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the owners said they were grateful for all the support.

“The local community support has been phenomenal, and we have enjoyed serving you and providing jobs for local adults and kids.” Facebook post | The Forge Steakhouse

The post states that the owners are looking to sell the business for under $180,000, which will include all new kitchen equipment, dishes, and point of sales technology.

Interested buyers should email JT@TheForgeMorton.com.