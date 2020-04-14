Four Points by Sheraton to be used for COVID-19 patients requiring quarantine

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — As more people continue to test positive for COVID-19, Central Illinoisans are asking the question: Where should those who normally stay in shelters go if they have symptoms?

A recently renovated hotel, Four Points by Sheraton in downtown Peoria will soon serve as a refuge for people ill with COVID-19 who have no place else to go.

“There’s going to be situations where patients of the hospital are well enough to be discharged from the hospital but still contagious or still too sick to go back to a congregate living facility,” said Scott Sorrel, Peoria County administrator.

Sorrel says many non-profits are being considered for housing people that normally stay at shelters.

Kate Green with United Way says the homeless population is more vulnerable than others.

‘Those experiencing homelessness are twice as likely to be hospitalized. Two to four more times likely to require critical care and two to three times more likely to die than the general population,” said Kate Green, executive director of Home For All Continuum of Care.

Four Points will use about 150 rooms to contain patients. Sorrel says it’s a useful tool in the fight against the pandemic.

“I believe it is gonna be really beneficial for us. Now for granted, each county had to do something, but we came together pretty quick to get ours put together,” said Sorrel.

Dream Center Peoria and the Salvation Army are two of the many organizations that could soon be using four points.