The Giving Fence offers winter items to those in need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — For another year, the giving fence in Bloomington is filled with winter items, free to anyone in need.

The fence is on the southwest corner of Washington and Morris and opened on November 11.

Donations for the fence were dropped off at the Washington Crossing Depot and Retrofit Culture in the days before the fence opened.

Items like coats, snow pants, gloves, hats, and scarves can be found in plastic bags, hanging by clothespins on the fence.

The motto is, “Give what they can, and take what they need.”

“It’s really something that any community can do, you just have to find a fence that has owners that are willing to do it, and people willing to donate,” said Lathrop.

This is the fourth season of the giving fence, and Lathrop says it’s continued to grow.

“It’s been really inspiring because I think that people know that there is a need and they want to fill it, and that’s just, the spirit of generosity is amazing,” said Lathrop.

Now, she says the community plays a huge role in supporting the fence. Many people donate their gently used items, and some even spend the year knitting items for the fence.

The fence will have items until December 21, the first day of winter, because Lathrop says everyone should be warm before winter comes.