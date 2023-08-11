PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tanazisha Green was a feisty woman. She stood up for her family and loved to dance.

She was the glue that held her family together as she “would tell you things that you didn’t want to hear,” said her father Fred Forest. “She also kept the family together because she was very happy to be around.”

Now she’s a statistic. The city’s 12th homicide of the year following a Thursday evening stabbing where Green was found at a South Peoria gas station.

Few details have been released on what happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the gas station, located in the 1000 block of South Western Avenue.

It left her family wondering how a simple argument could have gotten this far. Peoria Police are looking for Cathy A. Logan, 53, also known as “Tweety Bird” or “Tweet” who is a suspect in Green’s death.

Green was stabbed once in the chest, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who added she was initially conscious when rescue workers arrived. Her condition worsened at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center about 40 minutes later.

It’s shocking for Destiny Green, Tanazisha’s younger sister, to comprehend. The family just dealt with the loss of her uncle and Forest’s brother.

“Nobody expected this to happen,” said Destiny Green. “People should just love their families. There isn’t an argument that’s not worth seeing a loved one because you never know when it is going to be that person’s last night.

“I have lost so many people back to back to back that it is starting to feel normal. I hate it,” she said.

“If you have an adult or children with issues, and that doesn’t get addressed, it could be a moment like what happened here,” added Forest.

Forest went on to say his daughter’s death is indicative of mental health issues that aren’t being addressed. He had legal issues which then pushed her to the street.

“A simple argument should never turn into a weapons situation,” he said.

For the time being, he and Destiny are left to wonder why and how. They have to figure out how to pay for her burial, how to take care of her two young children, and how to keep the family together.

“She was a very strong and independent woman,” Destiny said of her sister. “She provided for my kids, multiple kids.”