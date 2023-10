PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Picture it. Peoria. February 29, 2024.

The Golden Girls Tour will be bringing a taste of Miami, cheesecake, nostalgia to the Peoria Civic Center as the tribute group stop in February.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue stage show features a taste of what the Golden Girls might have been like in the 21st Century.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found on Ticketmaster.