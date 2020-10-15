The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill taking place Thursday morning

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — State leaders are encouraging Illinoisans to participate in the Great ShakeOut Drill happening at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

This drill is for people to practice earthquake safety.

“The ShakeOut drill is a quick, easy way to practice earthquake preparedness,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “It takes very little time, so it works well for schools and office buildings. You simply drop down to the ground, take cover under a table or other piece of heavy furniture and hold on.”

Schools, businesses, government agencies, and families are encouraged to take part in the earthquake safety drill.

Illinois has participated in the Great ShakeOut for the past five years.

For more information, you can visit the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Drill website here.