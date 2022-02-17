PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than two years, the Greater Peoria Honor Flight is back.

The last honor flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see their war memorials, was canceled in October 2019 due to COVID-19.

There are now flights set for April 28 and June 2, and more for the fall.

“We’ve had a lot of anxious veterans wanting to go. Unfortunately, some veterans have passed away that would have gone, which is very sad. But we are excited to be resuming our flights,” said Vice President Phyllis Piraino. “We’ve started to make veteran phone calls. Just yesterday, we started to make some phone calls to some very excited veterans.”

Even without the flights, fundraising was still a big effort from the non-profit’s leaders. Piraino said the annual Pottstown fundraiser will return in March. There is also a raffle for a quilt going on until the drawing, Feb 24.

Piraino said there are more than 1,000 for an honor flight.