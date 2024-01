PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of fans came out to the Peoria Civic Center Sunday afternoon to see the Harlem Globetrotters face off against their rivals, the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters are known for their fast-paced basketball games, dunking, spinning the ball, and of course, awesome trick shots.

The Harlem Globetrotters originated in Chicago in 1926.

The Peoria Civic Center will welcome comedian Shane Gillis next Friday.