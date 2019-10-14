The Hidden Dove newly opens in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill — From a stand to a storefront, an East Peoria entreprenuer plans to keep serving up popular baked goods.



The Hidden Dove opened two days ago and is giving customers a taste of the south.

Owner Pattie Thompson started her business serving freshly baked bread at farmer’s markets, but now is expanding with a storefront. Aside from the fresh loaves, some of the bakery’s choice items include honey brought up from Georgia. You can also find jams and jellys.



“What really makes it unique is the idea of, of course the wood fired and the brick oven, and I had to self teach myself because nobody around here does that,” said Pattie Thompson, owner of The Hidden Dove.

The Hidden Dove is open from Tuesday through Friday from 8 am – 6 pm.

They close at 2 pm on Saturdays.

The address is 400 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611