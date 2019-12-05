‘Holiday Spectacular’ is back, many say it’s even better

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Holiday Spectacular is back for its 19th year and everyone involved could not be more excited.

They’ll take the stage on Friday and put on a show you’ve literally never seen before.

“Every year it’s different,” said Nancy Steele Brokaw, Holiday Spectacular Play-Write. “This year it’s the story of a Christmas Carol told in a crazy mixed-up way.

160 cast members, all from Bloomington, are teaming up to create another great holiday spectacular. The tradition, started almost two decades ago, is much more than just a performance.

“It’s important,” said Lori Adams, Director. “It’s fun, it’s community. It’s service and it is also a great celebration of the holidays.”

This year’s show will feature more children than in years past, but also bringing back some of the same songs we all know and love. Leaders say each year tops the one before.

“Everyone has to come because Christmas starts truly, the moment our curtain goes up,” said Marcia Basolo, Executive Producer.

Leaders don’t want to give too much away, but they did note an addition, a narration done by Charles Dickens. Ed Campbell, the man who plays Dickens says, this play is not just for theatre lovers but rather everyone in the twin cities.

“The Holiday Spectacular is a fun and family-friendly show,” said Campbell. “Come on out for a good time if you love holiday songs and being with the rest of the community.”

The curtains open Friday, at 7 p.m. There will be matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday as well at 2 p.m.