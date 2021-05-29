The House Barbell Club raises money for veterans with “The Murph” workout challenge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 people broke a sweat raising money for veterans Saturday at The House Barbell Club’s annual “The Murph” Memorial Day Work Out.

All proceeds from the workout went to the Nicholas J. Murphy foundation this year. It’s a local organization that provides legal aid to veterans. Murphy was a Navy Seal who died after being struck by a car, while saving a fellow Marine.

Joey O’Brien, the Director of Health and Fitness at The House Barbell Club, said “The Murph” is named after Murphy and his routine he used to prepare for the line of duty.

“He called it his body armor for when he was in battle,” O’Brien said. “After you finish the mile run you have 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats.”

O’Brien said the work out is a serious challenge, and is traditionally done with a weighted vest.

Second-time participant Becca Mathis said it’s a difficult workout, but the event is fun and motivating.

“The energy is really good, everybody’s so encouraging of each other,” Mathis said. “Even though it’s sort of an individual work out, everyone’s cheering each other on.”

O’Brien said the dedication to Murphy and the cause makes people determined to try it.

“It’s easier to push through hard times knowing what other people sacrifice for us to be here,” O’Brien said.

He said the event raised more than $1,000 this year, which is more than double what they raised last year.

Learn more about future events at The House Barbell Club’s website.