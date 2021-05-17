The Hub in Bloomington aims to help people and business owners all in one spot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A one-stop-shop called “The Hub” houses five city departments, and it does it all in one location.

Permits, tickets, payments, police reports and much more can be handled there. The Bloomington City Clerk said staff will assist with this, plus new services too.

On Monday, city members introduced the center’s new home located in the Government Center in Downtown Bloomington, 115 E. Washington St.

“The Hub” Bloomington’s City Services Center located at the Government Center

“I’d have residents and businesses come in and need help with something and I would say, ‘You see the government center down the block? That’s where you need to go,'” said Bloomington City Clerk Leslie Yocum.

Now, The Hub is making things easier for business owners like Justin Bellas.

“We’d be down to city hall on the third floor, [and there would be a] lot of emails back and forth. This is going to mainstream it all, so we are excited,” said Bellas.

Having everything in one place will spur more growth for businesses in Bloomington, he said.

“The person that wants to get into the business or [is] may be unsure, you can come right down … There are a lot of people rooting for you when you want to expand and grow in Bloomington,” said Bellas.

For the times a specific staff member is not in the building, city leaders have a solution.

“The best part about it is if the person you need to contact is not here, they suggest they are going to have an office where you do a Skype type of thing,” said Bellas.

Yocum said The Hub will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Municipalities don’t do things like this. I call it COVID momentum, and it really gave us the opportunity to think outside the box and do things differently than we had done before,” said Yocum.

