The IHSA cancels high school state championship basketball tournament

PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday the March Madness tournament in Peoria is canceled.

The association is also canceling the Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IHSA Spokesperson Matt Troha confirmed the move to WMBD Thursday night. This comes after organizers planned to limit fans in attendance earlier in the day.



We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours. We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools. Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action. The Board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline. We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.

Executive Director of IHSA Craig Anderson

On average Peoria leaders say 56,000 people come to Peoria for the annual tournament. CEO of Enjoy Peoria J.D. Delfanso said the championship brings in more than $4 million to the Peoria economy.

In a statement, the association announced it has not made any decisions related to spring tournaments.