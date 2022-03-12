PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Assembly of the Association of Surgical Technologists comes to Peoria for the first time this weekend at Illinois Central College (ICC).

It is also the assembly’s first in-person meeting in the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the vice president of the Illinois State Assembly, Sonya Conton.

The annual election meeting included business sessions, seminars, and guest speakers.

Surgical technologists from all over the city came to enlighten students on their field of work.

Conton said she appreciates the fact that they were able to give this opportunity to ICC students to see a broad range of careers.

“I just wanted us to showcase our health careers and the fact that we do have this program here at ICC, and also they’re being exposed to different medical innovations and stuff from the different doctors we have like Dr. Alley, Dr. Evans,” said Conton.

She said she is hoping to have the annual meeting back at ICC again next year.