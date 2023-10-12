PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of that, Methodist is holding a Free Cancer Screening Day at 2338 W, Van Winkle Way in Peoria for eligible patients on Friday, October 20. Free mammograms will be available at Methodist North, Proctor, and Pekin.



We sat down with Dr. Christine Wigginton, a Radiologist at Carle Health Greater Peoria, to discuss the importance of cancer screenings on WMBD This Morning. You can take a look at our interview to learn more.