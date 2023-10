PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- You can kick off the first weekend in November with Lebanese cuisine at the 96th annual Itoo Supper. Joe Couri Joined us on Good Day Central Illinois to share the details, take a look!

The Itoo Supper will be on Saturday November 4th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday November 5th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Itoo Banquet Hall. For more details visit the Itoo Society’s website here.