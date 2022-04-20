PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Kiwanis Club of Peoria held its 25th annual “Teacher of the Year” Luncheon.

Six high schools chose a teacher to receive the Russell and Gordon Peters Teacher award at the ceremony.

The chairperson of the luncheon, Mary Jane Sterling said Gordon Peters, a past president of the Kiwanis Club, requested that this award be given with his family’s best wishes in honor of his father, Russell Peters, another past president. Gordon’s family opted to rename the prize for both Russell and Gordon Peters when Gordon passed away several years ago.

Sterling said teachers should be recognized for going above and beyond while facing many challenges.

“As being the resource, as being the person to go to. The one that they admire and respect the most, I think makes teachers feel special and good. The teachers deserve it,” said Sterling.

She said they will be hosting the grade school “Teacher of the Year” Luncheon in a few weeks.