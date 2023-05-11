CHICAGO (WMBD)– Over $15 million is up for grabs Thursday, the largest Lotto prize of the year and the fourth largest in nearly three years.
According to a Lotto news release, the jackpot is $15.2 million after no one won during the last drawing on Monday.
In June 2020, an Illinois Lottery player won $16.5 million. Two lotto players won $1 million each in April and the jackpot has continued to grow.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game played thrice a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes.
For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.