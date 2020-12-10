The last town hall series of Coping with COVID airs next week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s no secret this pandemic has been hard on families, as many have lost their jobs, and students are constantly adapting to changes in their learning habits.

Leaders in McLean County say the uncertainty and stress could be the catalyst of mental and behavioral health issues down the line. So through a series of town hall events called “Coping with Covid” United Way McLean County has been allowing the community to discuss issues they see in themselves and their children.

Hoping to bring awareness to the issues at hand while also giving them resources, letting them know they’re not alone.

“Human beings are just not really equipped to do really well in a chronic crisis, so its no wonder that people of all ages and all walks of life are struggling,” said Kathleen Lorenz, United Way Community Development Director. “United Way is stepping up to start, and continue a conversation. As well as convene and coordinate resources.”

There will be a session next Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. focusing on resources and coping strategies for parents and caregivers.

You can stream it on the United Way McLean County’s Facebook page.