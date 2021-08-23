The latest candle shop in Peoria Heights lets customers craft their own candles

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new family business for a close-knit Central Illinois family. Chad and Susan Zobrist, a couple from Morton, opened Generations Candle Co. in Peoria Heights earlier this month.

Here is the twist — instead of shopping for a candle, customers get to make their own. Customers choose their fragrance and then stir it into a vessel with hot soy wax. The wax is kept in a 170-degree wax melter and poured in-house.

The whole process can take up to two hours. The Zobrists said the goal is to create an experience.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come together. Like Chad said, bring family and friends together and build memories,” Susan Zobrist said.

Chad Zobrist already has experience in the business world.

“I have been a small business owner in Morton, Illinois for the last 28 years,” he said. “Just thought that was a great concept, because retail is struggling a little bit, as we know, things have changed a lot with the Internet.”

In theme with the store’s name, their children are working for the business.

“Family means a lot to us. And we’re a close family. We have four daughters, 3 are married and one is off at college,” Susan said. “But we have an opportunity to work together, and they’re all excited about being a part of it as well.”

A grand opening ceremony for the shop is in the works for Oct. 2.