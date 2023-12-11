PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University will continue to offer degree programs in manufacturing engineering technology and public health education, its president said in an internal communication to faculty and staff obtained by CIProud.com.

An official announcement from Bradley is expected Monday afternoon.

However, the university will still phase out 15 other degree programs and move five others into service units that serve the core curriculum.

These changes are part of an earlier proposal set forth by President Stephen Standifird to confront what he said in July was an anticipated deficit of $13 million – which is about 10 percent of the school’s overall operating budget.

Since July, Standifird has met with department chairs during the decision-making process. Data from the previous five school years and recommendations for a Senate chosen faculty review committed, the provost and university deans were also part of the evaluation.

In the letter, Standifird wrote: “I recognize this process has caused uncertainty and anxiety within our campus community. I am committed to doing what is best for Bradley, and am confident we will continue to work together to assure the long-term viability and success of the university.”

He thanked faculty and staff for their “steadfast dedication” to the university and posted an email address at questions@bradley.edu for any additional information.

In the programs being phased out, enrolled students pursuing these degrees can still complete their degree before the program is eliminated. The university said that students in the affected majors represent less than 3 percent of the student population. College deans are directed to provide guidance to those students.

The 15 degree programs being phased out are:

Actuarial science-mathematics. (However, it will be offered by a department at the Foster College of Business)

Apparel production and merchandising

Business law

Ceramics

Entrepreneurship (though co-curricular opportunities will be provided by the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation).

Family consumer science education

Family life science

Hospitality leadership

International studies

Math education

PreK to 12 administration and leadership

Printmaking

Professional sales

Religious studies

Statistics

The five programs that will no longer offer majors but will remain as service units for other degree programs are:

Economics

French

Mathematics

Philosophy

Physics

Throughout the assessment process, the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors called for more transparency and clarification on the financial situation. The Faculty Senate also met several times and the issue was in the forefront of those meetings