PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New details on the negotiations between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers union came out early Thursday morning.

The second mediation meeting went overnight, and the teacher’s union posted to Facebook hours ago, saying, “No respect. No deal. They got greedy.” The union is asking for things like higher pay, a better teacher-to-student ratio, and more counselors in schools.

Last week the union authorized a strike, and while this does not mean they will strike, it allows the union to do so if they choose.

They must also give the district a 10-day notice to strike. Legally the union cannot strike until the middle of the first week in October.

If they do not come up with an agreement in the next week or so, the school board said they will release the contract they proposed to the union so the public can take a look for themselves.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.