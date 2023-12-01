PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Phone lines and e-mail are still down at the Tazewell County courthouse.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said they are still working to restore internet services, but the clerk’s office’s phone lines are back.

And at the jail, Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger says the internet and email are still down.

Some phone lines are back, but Shallenberger advised residents to contact them using numbers posted on their social media.

On Nov. 22, Sheriff Jeff Lower said server issues at the courthouse knocked out phone lines and email.

The FBI has been notified as a ‘cyber incident’.