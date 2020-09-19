The League of Women Voters says Justice Ginsberg’s death is a reminder to vote

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, known for her brash, larger-than-life character succumbed to metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday.

The “Notorious RBG,” as she was known to her loyal fan base. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated at the top of her class at Cornell University in 1954. She went on to Harvard and Columbia law before becoming a law professor…And then entered into politics. Ginsberg was first appointed to the supreme court in 1993. Being only the second woman in history to sit on the nation’s highest court.

The League of Women Voters President Connie Romanus said Justice Ginsberg’s death opens the door for a conservative majority supreme court, adding this is a reminder why people need to get out and vote.

“It’s extremely important that you participate and don’t just sit there and complain and say things aren’t going your way or you aren’t represented,” Romanus said. “If you don’t participate, you don’t have a lot to stand behind.”

Romanus said The League of Women voters will be at the Riverfront one last Saturday next week from 8 a.m. to noon to get people registered to vote and will be available to answer questions.

Justice Ginsberg also stood up for workers’ rights and the separation of church and state. She battled cancer four times in her life and also suffered from other health issues.

She is survived by her children, Jane and James.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87-years-old.