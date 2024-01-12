PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Plowing the streets and salting the roads. Plow drivers are going the extra mile to get the job done.

Colder temperatures that are on the way adds another problem the snow plow drivers have to face.

“The main things will be the dropping temps, the flash freezing of the roadways and the blowing and drifting should we get that. So those are the unique challenges we’ll be facing but we’re ready for it we’ll be plowing and salting the roadways, our crews are on 12-hour shifts and they’ll be on 12-hour shifts for the remainder of this storm,” said the Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillon.

Josh Hoerr is one of those plow drivers who works a grueling 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift. He said the key to staying awake is making sure to get plenty of rest the night before.

“Make sure you get some sleep, obviously. But a lot of it’s just a mental just getting the job done, knowing that you’re doing something that’s going to help out your family in the public,” said Hoerr.

During our ride along Hoerr showed me the ins and outs of plowing snow. He said some of the most important things to remember are making sure you can see the white line on the street

and being cautious when plowing around parked cars.

“My street gets plowed in the same order as anybody else’s, and I travel home and chill out the approach or do my driveway. So just patience and understanding. We’ll get to it when we get to it. And hopefully, if you have any concerns or like we have on the radio, people with medical issues or you have an emergency, you can always call in and then we’ll get someone out there,” said Hoerr.