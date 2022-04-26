CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — The hunt for the biggest morel mushroom in Illinois is on.

Those from Illinois might have heard of this one type of fungus. It is called the morel mushroom, and it’s a hot commodity this time of the year.

Morel mushroom season begins in late April until early June in Illinois. People are grabbing their sticks and heading out to the woods.

It is a tradition for many across Central Illinois, like mushroom hunter Megan Kicinski. Every time she hunts, she brings her wooden stick with a morel mushroom carved at the top.

“I’ve had it for years,” said Kicinski.

She said her passion for morels started at just five years old.

“I just like being out in the woods, I like collecting them, it gets me out from being in the house all winter,” said Kicinski.

She said after a good rain and warm weather, the next day is when people will see the popular mushroom pop up again.

“You want the ground temp to be about 50 degrees and up. It’s good to take a thermometer, throw it on the ground and see where you are at. The most I’ve ever found was 40 lbs in one year,” said Kicinski.

Are you new to morel mushroom hunting? Kicinski said she has got you covered.

She made the Morel Mushroom Hunters of Central Illinois Facebook page, which at the time of filming had 17,500 members. In the group, she said new members are always welcomed, and it is a safe place for people to share their experiences.

The craze does not stop there. Schooners in Peoria Heights hosts a contest every year for the biggest morel of the season.

Schooners in Peoria Heights manager, Brad Gebards points at winners on their Mushroom Hall of Fame wall

“We’ve been doing it for 40 years, the biggest mushroom every year gets $100,” said Schooners manager, Brad Gebhards.

Gebhards said the contest brings people in from all across the state, and the winner gets their picture on the mushroom hall of fame.

“I think the biggest one was like 24 ounces. I grew up, and they were about the size of my hand, big yellows, and grays. You only got two months to do it, you go out and get as much as you can, and they are delicious,” said Gebhards.

This will be the first contest since the pandemic, so Gebahrds said they are excited to see what people find this year. People interested have until June to enter the contest.