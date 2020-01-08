The Miller Park Zoo is getting new tenants

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Miller Park Zoo is getting some new tenants thanks to a $700,000 dollar grant from the state.

The DeBrazza Monkey Exhibit, which will be built between the Flamingos and The Carousel, will be home to a male and female African Primate.

Zoo leaders say they are excited for the new addition, because it’s helping them improve services for the community.

“We are thrilled,” said Jay Tetzloff, Zoo Director. “I think our guests are going to be happy to see it. Who doesn’t like to see more monkeys at the zoo?”

Leaders say construction should begin this summer. The exhibit will be open for viewing next year.



