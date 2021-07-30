“The more we talk about it, the more people are willing to go get help;” Whitney’s Walk registration closes Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2021 Whitney’s Walk for Life is Saturday morning, July 31. Community members will gather at Jubilee College State Park to walk or run in honor of those who have taken their lives and their families.

Fifty-five teams already registered for the event, but registration does not close until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

The walk, originating in 2004, is named after a young girl named Whitney who died by suicide. The community came together to honor her life and the families of those who also lost loved ones to suicide.

“So I think, you know, the more I talk to people, they’re just very nervous to talk about it, understandably so. There’s a stigma that’s attached to it. And we try to really normalize it because the more we talk about it, the more people are willing to go get help.”

To register, click here. The fee is $20 for adults but will be $30 the morning of the walk. The Facebook Page has rules and regulations.