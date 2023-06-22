PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The songs and stories of Johnny Cash’s “Man in Black” is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on Nov. 11.

This experience will showcase performances from the TV show ‘The Johnny Cash TV Show’ and will revisit some of Cash’s most memorable hits like:

Folsom Prison Blues

Ring of Fire

I Walk the Line

The show will also feature a on-screen narration by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash. “My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” said Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office on Fridays, 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.