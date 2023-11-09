PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Neighborhood House hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 9 to unveil their new Digital Learning Center.

What used to be utilized as a storage room, is now a facility equipped with desktop computers, laptops, and smart boards. This room is for youth and adult learners to hone their computer, academic, and career-building skills.

“I hope that the learners really start to feel comfortable with computers and that they develop the skills that are needed to help them succeed in life beyond education.” Julie Bonar, President and CEO of Neighborhood House, spoke on how she hopes community members utilize the Digital Learning Center.

Pat Ferrell, Vice President of Internal Audit at RLI, talked about why this learning center is important.

“What I’ve always loved about Neighborhood House is it’s a way, we’re not just giving a handout, we’re giving a hand up. We’re helping people help themselves, and that’s why I’ve always been a strong supporter of neighborhood house,” Ferrell said.

RLI, an insurance company in Peoria, donated three smart boards to the Digital Learning Center.

The Community Foundation of Illinois made a donation of $10,000 to help make the Digital Learning Center possible.

“So we know that preparing the next generation to be ready to work in the workforce in this community is very important, also adult learners who could use a boost in regard to earning their GED and then being work ready for this community is also very important.” Mark Roberts, President and CEO of Community Foundation of Illinois, spoke on why the Community Foundation made a donation.

The Digital Learning Center will also have staff to help individuals learn how to create an email account, compose an email, start a Word document, and write a resume.