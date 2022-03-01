PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lender Fannie Mae and three major credit reporting bureaus recently announced rent payments can be factored into credit scores and mortgage loan applications.

The positive rent payment history (PRPH) allows consistent rent payments to count towards credit scores and loan applications, making it easier for applicants with limited credit but strong rental payments to get approved for a loan.

“Things like this just give more access to more people for credit,” said Nathan Durst, owner and president of Home Mortgage Specialists in Peoria.

Durst said PRPH will open doors to homeownership for those who did not qualify before.

“With adding rent payments, on-time rent payments, to a person’s credit score, it could reflect positively and actually give a millennial or someone a credit score that may have not had a credit score in the past,” he said.

Hugh Frater, CEO of Fannie Mae, wrote a commentary hailing the new provision, which went into effect in Sept. 2021.

“It seems obvious that if someone is paying rent consistently it’s likely they could and would pay their mortgage consistently, too. Yet we believe this will be the first time any large-scale automated mortgage underwriting system will leverage electronic bank statement data to consider positive rent payment history,” he said.

Frater said 17% of applicants denied by Fannie Mae could have received a loan if their rental payment history was considered.

But even with more eligibility, buying a home can still be a challenge. Durst said the real estate inventory in Peoria is near an all-time low. He said there are some programs to assist people to get into a home with low or no credit.

The Federal Housing Administration, which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, offers a first-time home buyer’s program with 3.5% down payment.