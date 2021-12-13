‘The New Teacher Project’ implemented in 11 Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The New Teacher Project (TNTP) began partnering with the Peoria Public School District in September.

Superintendent Dr. Kherat said the hope for this partnership is to increase enrollment in algebra for middle schoolers.

The project’s goal is to end educational inequality by giving students teachers who can ensure effective policies and practices. TNTP leaders found that nationally, four out of ten classrooms primarily filled with people of color are not learning at their grade level.

A TNTP consultant said these findings are not just in Peoria, but across America. Midwest Vice President Mya Baker said, “When we actually took and analyzed the student work samples, we found that less than 17% represented on grade-level work. So students were doing great at what we were giving them, but across the country, we’re not giving students work that was on grade-level.”

To strengthen math teaching practices in Peoria Public Schools, leaders plan on creating lab sites where teachers will be coached to drive towards math goals.

There will also be an academic diagnostic administration for a comprehensive study of the 11 schools, providing indicators of alignment with the four resources in the opportunity myth, which include:

High expectations from teachers

Rigorous instruction

Access to grade-level content

Deep student engagement

Lastly, a district advisory council will be implemented. The council will inform the district’s vision for strong instruction in mathematics, inform a more comprehensive district framework for math, and socialize a vision and framework throughout the community.