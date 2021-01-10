The new year means making resolutions for some, which could include quitting drinking alcohol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ringing in the new year, means some people are making resolutions to better themselves.

It could include breaking unhealthy habits, like drinking alcohol.

“From a mental health standpoint, there’s a very good reason to, you know, stay away from or minimize alcohol use,” said Dr. Samuel Sears with OSF Healthcare.

He says for people with depression or anxiety, alcohol can cancel out any medication being used for treatment.

“It’s actually impairing that medications ability to work by sending signals further down stream, and really negating some of the benefits you’re getting from your medication otherwise,” said Sears.

A Peoria Intergroup Association alcoholics anonymous hotline worker says making a resolution to stop drinking, isn’t always effective.

“I’ve always found that making a resolution, doesn’t work very well because usually, you’re either looking out for some sort of date when you can stop the resolution,” the anonymous source said.

He believes people should ask for help if you think you might need it, and that there are support and resources in Peoria.

“All they have to do is visit the intergroup website, and they should be able to find a meeting schedule for all the various locations in the Peoria area,” the anonymous source said.

He says people should take things one day at a time, and work towards their goal.