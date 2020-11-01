The Normal Public Library offers app for the autism community

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Public Library is unveiling a new phone app to help those with disabilities feel comfortable when visiting.

NPL for all is specifically designed to increase accessibility to the library for individuals in the autism community and their families. The idea had been in the works for about a year as leaders were trying to figure out how to make the library easier to navigate and more welcoming for those with different sensory needs.

If you’re interested it’s free to download and is available in the Apple app store and the google play store.