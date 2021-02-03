The Normal Theater reopening to the public after being closed since November

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Theater will be reopening its doors for in-person showings starting Thursday.

Theater staff say the venue will operate at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing, they are also implementing assigned seating.

Masks will be required at all times including during the show, concessions will not be available for purchase to help viewers from removing their masks.

“We really felt the loss of the theater over the last few months, so reopening is incredibly exciting for us, we cannot wait to reopen our doors and be able to share that classic cinema going experience with everybody in the community, we just can’t wait,” said Adam Fox, Civic Arts Manager for the Town of Normal.

The theater will be showing a new sci-fi film “Little Fish” tomorrow night at 7:00.