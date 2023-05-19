BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Next week going before Bloomington City Council is a redevelopment agreement for property on the 400 block of East Washington Street in the downtown area. The old Coachman Hotel and City of Refuge Ministries building sit on the property.

A developer wants to put up luxury apartments and townhomes in the downtown historic area. Cody Hendricks, Alderman Ward 6, thinks it is an amazing idea for the ward.

“We’re going to see individuals who live in those apartments and townhomes, they’re going to be frequenting downtown. They’re going to be frequenting restaurants and businesses. They’re going to be going to community events,” he said. “They’re going to be going to The Castle Theatre and other locations for music. They’re going to be a part of that downtown hub which is going to help all of our business owners just as much down there.”

The council meeting is May 22 at 6 pm.