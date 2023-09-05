PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is some good news regarding gas prices, according to a national website that monitors consumer gas prices: It’s a bit cheaper to fill up your tank.

Gasbuddy said the average price of a gallon of gas dropped 4.7 cents last week, to $3.88. The website surveys 148 stations within the city.

Prices in Peoria are less than a penny — 0.6 cents — a gallon lower than a month ago, and are 3.1 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Peoria was priced at $3.69 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19 a gallon, a difference of 50 cents. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.24 a gallon while the highest was $5.29 a gallon.

To give some perceptive, five years ago gas was $2.81 a gallon and 10 years ago the per gallon price was $3.65.

“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact to gas prices.

“With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September.”