BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On August 12, 2021, the Painted Wraith Curiosity Shoppe opened its doors for the first time. On Saturday, there will be a street festival to celebrate.

“It seemed like a nice thing to do to get more people to come downtown. With tomorrow’s festival that we’re planning we also have the Farmer’s Market, the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales are also going on,” said co-owner Mike Stoltz. “So, while they’re already downtown just throw another thing into the mix that people can come and enjoy.”

There will be over 30 vendors along West Monroe Street in Downtown Bloomington for the festival. Stoltz said hosting the festival also gives them a chance to feature different artists that are not showcased in the store.

“They have a chance to come and sell their art out on the street. Hopefully it’s a grand turnout tomorrow and they make lots of money. It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

Stoltz co-owns the shop with his wife Stephanie. Some items shoppers can find include taxidermy, tarot cards, bones and dark-themed art. Stoltz said anything that can be found in The Addams Family house can be found in their store.

“Both of us have always had a love of the darker side of things,” Stoltz said. “So it all kind of just culminated altogether in that regard. We like to think of ourselves as a nature-based store. We’re just on the death end of nature.”

Items in the shop come from mom-and-pop businesses from Bloomington to Australia and England.

“For the most part we try not to get the big boxed stores in any of our business,” said Stoltz.

The Stoltz duo only intended to be a retail shop but has unexpectedly become a safe space for people who have similar interests.

“It’s given a lot of people a place where they feel comfortable. With they themselves being outsiders, when they come in here they feel incredibly comfortable. That’s a nice feeling to know we have provided such a space,” said Stoltz.

The festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For shop and vendor details click here.

