The pandemic may be affecting your sleep schedule but you can reset your routine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re having trouble sleeping during the pandemic, you’re not alone.
Disruptions to your routine, like many people are experiencing now, can affect a good night’s sleep.
Dr. Sarah Zallek, the medical director at OSF Sleep in Peoria, says it’s important to stay well rested and gives tips for how people can get back to their sleep routines.
- Go to bed and wake up at a regular time to help reset your routine.
- During the day, avoid laying down in your bed. This helps your body know your bed is a place for sleeping.
- Get regular exercise and go outside. Sunshine sets your body’s internal clock.
- Caffeine and alcohol can affect sleep but are okay in moderation.
- Limit naps. Naps are a sign you’re not sleeping enough.
- Turn off electronics before bed and limit screen time. Blue light from electronics reduces melatonin which helps regulate sleep.