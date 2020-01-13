The Penguin Project is inviting you to a magical, touching performance

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The Penguin Project is a program that gives children with development disabilities the chance to warm up their vocal chords and hit the stage to perform a broadway musical.

This year they’re back and ready to perform legally blonde in the Eastlight Theatre.

The group got together in September and has since been working hard, memorizing lines and dances moves to give you the best show possible.

Leaders with The Penguin Project have been helping and teaching kids for 16 years but Director Andrew Morgan says this year comes with a twist.

“It’s about falling in love,” said Morgan. “It’s about challenges, and it’s about being yourself and learning to be yourself. I think what’s exciting about this year is that we have new people who have not been in lead before, who are now leads and they are doing a wonderful job.”

The shows will be this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Morgan says tickets are still available but they are going fast.

If you are interested visit this website and click buy tickets!

