EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Young artists with disabilities are getting ready to hit the stage in East Peoria!

The Penguin Project will be performing ‘Footloose, The Musical’ from January 13-15 at Eastlight Theatre in East Peoria.

The Penguin Project features young artists with developmental disabilities who take to the stage to perform a modified version of the well-known Broadway musical.

They are joined on stage by “peer mentors,” a group of children without disabilities who volunteer to work along-side them. The end result is a celebration of the ability of any child to succeed when given encouragement, support, and opportunity.

The Penguin Project production of Footloose, The Musical will run Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday, Jan. 15 matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale by calling 309-699-SHOW (7469) or order online through the Eastlight Theatre website. Ticket prices for adults are $12, students $5.

Founded in Peoria in 2004 by developmental pediatrician Dr. Andrew Morgan, The Penguin Project now has 55 replication sites around the country, in addition to Peoria, spanning 22 states.