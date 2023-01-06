The founder and director of the Penguin Project, Dr. Andy Morgan, sat down with us to talk more about their upcoming production of Footloose: The Musical. He also told us a bit about how the Penguin Project started, as well as how the program has impacted all the people that have had a part in it. Check out the interview to see what he has to say.



Footloose: The Musical is taking the stage at the Eastlight Theatre in East Peoria. The show will run at 7:30 PM on January 13th and 14th, as well as at 2:00 PM on January 15th. Adult tickets are $12 and student tickets are $5. You can call (309) 699-SHOW or visit www.eastlighttheatre.com for more information.

