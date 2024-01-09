PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Penguin Project helps children and young people with disabilities get involved in local theatre by putting on unique, modified versions of big Broadway hits. This year’s production of The Lion King Jr. will be held from Friday, January 12th until Sunday, January 14th.



