PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild’s new location is scheduled to open June 5 at 5201 West War Memorial Dr. Suite 415 in Peoria.

There will be a range of classes and programs for all ages including kids clay classes, preschool art classes, and color mixing.

The Peoria Art Guild is a non-profit arts organization offering high-quality arts education and training to students of all ages and skill levels.

Peoria Art Guild will lead a free art project during the DO.ers Market at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie on May 18 from 3-7 pm.

For more information about all of the Peoria Art Guild classes and programs, please visit www.PeoriaArtGuild.org/currentclasses.