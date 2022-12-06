The Peoria Ballet is returning to a classic. They will be presenting The Nutcracker at the Peoria Civic Center.



Performances will be taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as well as on Sunday, December 11th at 2:30 PM.



Check out our interview with the artistic director to learn more about what you can expect.

Head on over to the Peoria Civic Center website to purchase your tickets today!

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.