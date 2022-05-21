PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Market opened for its 19th season from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

People in attendance were able to explore the vendors and small businesses that were selling a range of goods, from spring produce, arts and crafts, balloons, and face painting.

Participating vendors said the market is a great place for people to jump-start their businesses, and that the community always shows an outpour of support for local vendors.

Kely Popadziuk with CXT Coffee said she is always amazed at the number of people who support the market.

“This is one of the busiest markets and people are friendly, they love to come down here. And they genuinely care about the vendors, the products and will always ask ‘where else can we go to find you?’, So for us, it has always been a great jumping board to getting to Kellar Station to seeing us out there,” Popadziuk said.

The market will be open every Saturday until the end of September.