PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Salvation Army announced the results of their 2022 Tree of Lights Campaign Monday.

According to the Salvation Army, the campaign raised $2,110,483.44, exceeding their $2 million goal.

The money raised by the campaign is used to provide food, shelter, child care, emergency assistance and case management assistance to those in need.

“We are very blessed to be able to help our neighbors who can’t put food on their tables; who have nowhere to lay their head at night; and who can’t make ends meet,” said Major Heath Sells, Peoria Area Commander for the Salvation Army. “We can only do this work because of the generous support given by those individuals and businesses who join us in doing the most good.”

The Salvation Army of Peoria has seen an increase in service in 2022, providing food for 6,100 individuals. This is a 123% increase from 2021.

9,070 nights of lodging were also provided at the Army’s Family Shelter in 2022. This assisted 115% more families and 73% more children in 2021.

More information on the Salvation Army is available on its website.